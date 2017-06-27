Muskegon cuts fire dept. budget by nearly $700K

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon is slashing its fire department’s budget by more than $689,000.

Mayor Steve Gawron confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that the decision about spending for the next fiscal year was made at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

The move trims the fire department’s budget from about $4 million to about $3.3 million, according to the proposed budget posted on the city’s website. Gawron said the cuts are the result of the rising costs of pensions and health care.

>>PDF: Proposed budget

The union will be meeting with other city leaders on Friday to talk about precisely how to meet the new spending limit.

The 2017-2018 fiscal year begins July 1.

