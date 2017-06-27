NFL’s Veldheer hosts youth football camp





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Arizona Cardinals left tackle and captain Jared Veldheer teamed up Tuesday with area football coaches and Metro Health – University of Michigan Health Sports Medicine to teach West Michigan kids about football.

The Jared Veldheer Youth Football Camp was held at Eagles Stadium, home of Grand Rapids Christian High School.

Veldheer is a Forest Hills Northern graduate and two-time All-American at Hillsdale College. In 2014, he was named MVP of the Cardinals.

“I’m excited to get back to Grand Rapids for another year of this football camp,” Veldheer said. “It is exciting to teach young athletes who have a passion for sports and are eager to learn. More importantly, I’m excited to share my message about playing multiple sports, eating healthy, and being a team player.”

The event also raises awareness for heart screenings for student athletes.

Sponsors for this year’s event include: The IBOAI, The VLMB Group at Merrill Lynch, Metro Health – University of Michigan Health Sports Medicine, Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille, The HUGE Show, CareLinc Medical and Bumblebee Ice Cream.

