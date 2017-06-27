On the road again! Rachael takes us inside Oden State Fish Hatchery

EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) – Today, we continued to visit another fun spot in Northern Michigan, the Oden State Fish Hatchery! There, they produce thousands of fish each year for the Great Lakes and our state’s inland lakes and streams.

It’s a fascinating process… take a look at the video above!

The original Oden State Fish Hatchery was established in 1921 and continued to operate until 2002. The new Oden State Fish Hatchery complex was completed in 2002 and is one of the most advanced fish culture facilities of its kind. This facility is the brown and rainbow trout broodstock station and is a major rearing facility for those two species. The facility has production buildings for rearing and broodstock, outdoor rearing facilities and a state of the art effluent treatment system.

The old hatchery has been transformed into a Great Lakes watershed interpretation area, featuring the Michigan Fisheries Visitor Center that includes a replica of a fish transportation railcar.

On the site, there are miles of paved trails through wooded forests and next to picturesque bubbling streams. A viewing chamber is located mid-park where you can stand behind glass and have a clear view of fish swimming and feeding in the stream. Ongoing fishing programs for children are available and everyone is able to feed the fish in the ponds daily.

