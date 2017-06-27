Ottawa County teen hit by vehicle during pickup

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 14-year-old boy from Ottawa County is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle he was riding in earlier.

It happened around 8:27 p.m. Monday on Adams Street, west of 40th Avenue in Jamestown Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 14-year-old Hayden Barker of Allendale got out of the vehicle and was walking east on Adams when the vehicle returned to pick him up. Deputies say as the vehicle approached, Hayden stepped into the road and was hit.

Hayden was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, where his condition was initially serious but stable. He has since been upgraded to fair condition.

The driver, a 16-year-old from Byron Center, was not injured.

Investigators say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which is under investigation.

