Renewed focus on 4 missing persons cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As four Kent County missing persons cases go cold, law enforcement on Tuesday pleaded for the public’s help, asking for people who have information to come forward.

“People don’t just disappear,” Grand Rapids Police Department Chief David Rahinsky said. “Somebody in this community knows what happened to these individuals.”

Gordan Page has been missing for 26 years, Yvonnne Scott 13 years, Gerardo DeJesus Hipolito-Lopez six years, and Maxine Green, the sister of singer Al Green, has been untraceable for four years.

“The waiting, the searching is crushing,” Chris Cameron with Silent Observer said.

Investigators have exhausted all leads. Now they need new tips in order to find the missing people.

Police say Page, who has autism and is high-functioning, met with his dad on May 27, 1991. His dad dropped him off at the Cascade Township group home where he was living and Page was never seen again.

Scott was last seen in the 2900 block of Clyde Park Ave SW in Wyoming on Jan. 3, 2004.

Hipolito-Lopez was drinking at Frankie V’s in Wyoming in November of 2011 with a family member. Investigators says their car would not start, so the family member walked to get another vehicle and came back to find Hipolito-Lopez was gone.

Green was last seen at the BandB Party Shoppes on Leonard Street NW in September 2013.

Silent Observer will pay up to $2,500 for information leading that will help find these individuals. You can call at 616.774.2345 or toll-free at 866.774.2345 or visit Silent Observer’s website to submit a tip.

“Regardless of how insignificant the tip may be, it may be the missing piece that gives these families closure,” Rahinsky said.

