Semi-truck crash causes timber spill, slowdown on I-196

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Heavy machinery is being called in to clean up a timber spill caused by a semi-truck crash on I-196 in Ottawa County’s Georgetown Township.

It happened around 7:46 a.m. Monday on westbound I-196, west of 8th Avenue.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Nathan Rick of Rockford was slowing or stopped for a crash. Deputies say a semi-truck hauling landscape timber didn’t see traffic stopping and rear-ended Rick’s vehicle before hitting a guard rail.

The impact of the crash caused the semi to lose a large portion of its timber, which came to rest in an adjacent gully. Traffic was backed up for miles during the investigation and cleanup.

No one was injured in the crash.

It’s unclear if the semi-truck driver, 33-year-old Chad Tulgestke of Posen, will be ticketed in the crash.

The owner of the timber plans to call in heavy machinery to pick up the remaining fallen timber.

