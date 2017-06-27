Two-tower development to take shape in downtown GR

Related Coverage 14-story, 2 tower development proposed for downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Work is officially underway on a two-tower development in downtown Grand Rapids.

Developers officially broke ground Tuesday on the $72 million mixed-use development at 150 Ottawa Ave., at the corner of Ottawa Avenue and Pearl Street.

Crews plan to transform the Ellis Parking lot of approximately 125 spaces into the 15-story Warner Building and the 12-story Hyatt Place Grand Rapids. Orion Construction says the development will reach 16 stories at its peak.

The hotel will feature an unnamed ground-floor restaurant, 160 rooms and suites, indoor pool and fitness room, according to Orion Construction.

The firm said Warner Norcross & Judd LLP will set up its headquarters in the Warner Building. The Warner Building is also expected to house Chemical Bank’s West Michigan main office, ground-floor retail and a seven-story, 430-space parking deck.

Orion Construction says this is the largest development it’s worked on so far.

The company says construction on the hotel will begin as soon as the steel is in place on the office building. Development manager John Wheeler told 24 Hour News 8 in October the project is expected to take about two years with the first residents moving in in late 2019.

