Woman hospitalized after Wyoming stabbing

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed at home in Wyoming Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. at a house in the 1700 block of Oakvale Drive SW, near 52nd Street and Burlingame Avenue, according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety Lt. Mark Easterly said.

Police told 24 Hour News 8 that a husband and wife were involved. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she in undergoing surgery.

“Currently the husband is being interviewed by our investigative division,” Easterly said.

The husband has not been arrested.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

