BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo County say the body found on Monday is a man who was reported missing earlier this month.

Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Paul Matyas told 24 Hour News 8 that the body found in Brady Township is 71-year-old Ronald French.

French went missing from his home along S. 34th Street near E. U Avenue in Brady Township, near Vicksburg. He has not been seen since June 4.

The cause of the death remains under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit