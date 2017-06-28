‘Boot camp’ aims to narrow tech industry gender gap





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 12-week coding education program in Grand Rapids this fall is focused on increasing the number of women in the technology industry.

Women make up 57 percent of the workforce in the U.S., but fill only 25 percent of tech jobs, according to Detroit-based tech firm Grand Circus.

In an effort to change that figure, Grand Circus, partnering with TEKsystems, the Women’s Resource Center and The Source, is hosting the coding boot camp for 12 women. The Michigan Council of Women in Technology will mentor those women after they complete the program.

“We want to create this talent pool that goes into the workplace, but also give them the tools to succeed so these women can not only work in IT, but become managers, directors and vice presidents in companies, and that begins that trickle-down effect,” John Rumery from Grand Circus explained.

The DEVELOP(her) Bootcamp for Women is scheduled to start Sept. 12. The application period closes July 20.

==Above, John Rumery with Grand Circus and Graci Harkema with TEKSystems talk about the program.==

