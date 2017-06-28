Experience “Pure Michigan” at Grand River Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In West Michigan, we’re fortunate to have access to so many beautiful landscapes and outdoor activities… and it’s really our responsibility to make our resources stay that way for generations to come.

The Michigan Wildlife Council has a big campaign underway to educate everyone about the importance of wildlife and conservation, and talk about the many ways you can help out.

One really gorgeous destination we highlighted in Ottawa County was Grand River Park!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Grand River Park is a really beautiful space, and easy to get to! It’s the perfect place for an afternoon picnic, as they have a picnic building, grills, and picnic tables. But what people may not know, is that it’s also the perfect location for hiking, biking and wildlife viewing!

Grand River Park has numerous overlook platforms across the park where visitors can view the river and the wetland areas – ideal for photos and for those interested in bird watching and wildlife viewing; or for those just interested in getting away from it all and connecting with nature.

The park spans a total of 162 acres and encompasses upland woods, floodplain forest, restored native grasslands, wetlands and there is even a small lake.

If you’d like to learn more about Ottawa County Parks and volunteer opportunities, go to https://www.miottawa.org/Parks/. And if you’d like to learn more about the Michigan Wildlife Council, you can go to http://michiganwildlifecouncil.org/ …you’ll find lots of great information there!

