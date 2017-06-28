Fire ravages Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that swept through a Battle Creek home.

It happened around 12:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Caine Street, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. When crews arrived, the home was engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.

After getting the flames under control outside, firefighters made their way inside the two-story home. However, crews couldn’t make it to the top floor because the stairway was burned up, the fire department said.

No one was home at the time of the fire, which caused “extensive” damage to the house, according to firefighters.

