GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With school out for summer, you might be looking to get the kids out of the house an have some fun. Luckily the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum always has something new going on. Here to tell us about a new exhibit is Adrienne.

Grab your hard hat, tool belt, and dig up some fun in the Kidstruction Zone! Build a PVC pipe maze, sharpen your masonry skills by creating a foam brick wall, move wheelbarrows full of gravel from one end of the construction site to the other and more!

Kidstruction Zone opens June 29th – take a look in the video above!

