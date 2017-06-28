2 missing after home explodes in Oakland Co.

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are looking for two people after a house exploded in a rural area north of Auburn Hills on Wednesday.

It happened around 8 p.m.off Coats Road south of Stanton Road in Oakland County’s Orion Township, according to WDIV, the NBC affiliate out of Detroit.

By the time firefighters arrived, the house was already engulfed in flame. One firefighter described the scene to WDIV as “a complete fireball.”

A woman was able to escape the house. She said her mother and father were still inside Crews are sifting through the debris, searching for them.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

