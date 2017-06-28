If you love the outdoors and adventuring, Emmet County is for you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The trails that surround cities like Petoskey, Harbor Springs, and Bay Harbor are perfect for hiking, mountain biking, recreational bicycling, and cross country skiing. Little Traverse Wheelway is 26 miles with views of the bay almost the entire way. The North Western State Trail opened several years ago. It connects with the Little Traverse Wheelway and will eventually go all the way to Mackinaw City and connect with trails there. There are amenities along all the trails that make them great for families, including parks, facilities, overlooks, and benches.

If you don’t want to haul your bikes and gear all the way to Emmet County, you can rent everything you need from Latitude 45. They can set you up with the right things from kids’ bicycles to high-end road bikes and full suspension mountain bikes. Helmets are always included with a rental. Not only do they have the right equipment, the staff at Latitude 45 will show you how to use it and direct you to the right trails. You can park at the shop and ride to the trail or Latitude 45 will even deliver your equipment to you for a small fee. Check out their website to see their inventory and reserve your equipment online.

Learn more about the trails in Emmet County and the area’s parks and recreational sites by visiting emmetcounty.org.

