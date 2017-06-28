Jogger reports assault at Portage park

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage police are investigating after a woman says she was grabbed by a stranger while jogging at Lakeview Park.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the park off Portage Road south of E. Centre Avenue around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. The woman told officers that as she was jogging through a secluded area, a man grabbed her and pulled her down. She screamed and the man ran off.

Police officers and park rangers searched the area, but didn’t find a suspect.

The jogger described the attacker a black male in his late teens to early 20s with a thin build. She said he was wearing camouflage cargo shorts and a white tank top. She said she may have seen him riding a bike around the park before the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

