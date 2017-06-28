Jury finds GR man guilty of making online threats against Jews

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury has found a Grand Rapids man guilty of a misdemeanor charge for making online threats against Jewish people.

Wednesday, a jury found 29-year-old David Lenio guilty of malicious use of telecommunication device. He was found not guilty of aggravated stalking and using a computer to commit a crime.

Lenio was arrested on Feb. 24 after police say he made mass shooting threats and threatened to shoot Jewish people via his Twitter account.

In 2015, Lenio was also arrested after a Twitter rant threatening school children and Jewish people caught the attention of Jonathan Hutson, a spokesman in Washington D.C. for the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. Shortly after the tirade, Lenio is accused of moving guns to his house. He is still awaiting a trial on felony intimidation charges in Montana.

Lenio is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 17. He faces up to six months in prison.

