Michigan Senate votes to increase motorcycle fees

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Senate has given final approval to legislation raising registration taxes and safety training fees for motorcyclists.

The bill passed 33-2 Wednesday would increase the annual registration fee to $25 — a $2 increase. It would boost initial endorsement fees to $16 from $13.50 and renewals to $7 from $5.

The additional registration fee revenue would go toward an existing motorcycle safety education program, while some of the endorsement fee revenue would fund a new program promoting motorcycle awareness.

Michigan last year increased penalties for operating a motorcycle without the proper safety endorsement.

