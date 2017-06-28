Police investigate series of car dealership thefts

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating thefts at multiple car dealerships across Michigan. The latest happened at a car dealership in Albion over the weekend.

Albion police say early Sunday morning officers discovered that tires were stolen off a new vehicle parked in the lot of the College Chevrolet Buick, located 333 Bemer Street.

In recent weeks, there have been multiple reports of tires being stolen off new vehicles in Branch, Calhoun, Eaton Jackson, Kalamazoo and Livingston counties.

Last week, tires were taken off of nine new vehicles parked in the lot of a car dealership in Galesburg. In May, an estimated $100,000 in damage was done to new cars at a Marshall-area car dealership.

The Albion Department of Public Safety is asking people to call 911 if they witness any suspicious activity at car dealerships.

