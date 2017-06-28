Suspect in deadly road rage beating could testify Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old man accused of murder in the beating death of a 64-year-old driver could take the stand Wednesday in his own defense.

Christian Hillman is charged with second-degree murder after police say he severely beat William McFarlan on Sept. 29 on Whitneyville Avenue in Caledonia Township. McFarlan was in a coma for about a month before dying as a result of his injuries.

Testimony in the case started Tuesday with witnesses who described the scene. One of the witnesses testified that the suspect seemed proud of what he had done to the victim.

Hillman’s defense team didn’t dispute that Hillman was the man who beat McFarlan. But they raised questions about why it happened, pointing to the possibility that Hillman’s life may have been in danger.

Prosecutors seemed to be working to dismantle that defense with photos of Hillman taken by sheriff’s investigators hours after the incident. They showed that Hillman had no obvious injuries.

Testimony in the case is expected to wrap up Wednesday. Jurors will have the option to find Hillman guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter, or they could find him not guilty.

