Suspect in Kzoo Co. police chase, search charged

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who authorities say stole a car, led police on a chase and sparked a large search in Kalamazoo County on Tuesday has been charged.

Marvin Lee Tabor, 27, was arraigned in 8th District Court on Wednesday with one count of fleeing a peace officer. His bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety, according to court documents.

Tuesday, authorities said a suspect led police on chase after stealing an SUV in Kalamazoo. During the chase, the suspect had gone down a dead-end road near Galesburg and ditched the vehicle. He then ran on foot into a wooded, swampy area near I-94 in Comstock Township. After a large police search, Tabor was allegedly taken into custody.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Tabor was sentenced to prison in July 2011 on multiple counts, including stealing a vehicle. He was released in November 2015.

