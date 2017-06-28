WATCH: Video shows crash that sent Detroit bus into building





DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — Newly released dash camera video shows the dramatic moments aboard a Detroit public bus as it smashed into a building.

The crash happened May 26 at Dexter Avenue and Doris Street in Detroit. Police tell WDIV an SUV driven by an 18-year-old man ran a stop sign and hit the bus.

The impact sent the bus careening through a brick wall and into the garage area of Sun Valley Foods.

Video released by the Detroit Department of Transportation to WDIV shows the bus driver violently thrown from his seat. Shortly after the crash, injured passengers could be heard in the recording asking the driver if he was OK.

The 60-year-old DDOT bus driver and the 18-year-old SUV driver were both in critical condition as they were taken to the hospital. Three others aboard the bus were hospitalized, but expected to survive.

The driver of a third vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

The original version of this story was first posted on WDIV’s website.

