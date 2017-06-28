Water main break closes East Grand Rapids roadway





EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –- A portion of Maxwell Avenue in East Grand Rapids looked more like a river than a roadway early Wednesday, after a water main break.

An East Grand Rapids public safety officer says a resident heard the bubbling water just after 12 a.m. Wednesday and called authorities.

Crews with the East Grand Rapids Public Works Department started fixing the pipe around 1 a.m. They expected to be at the scene finishing up repairs until about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Maxwell Avenue between Argentina Drive and Lake Drive SE will remain closed to traffic during the work.

Residents along Maxwell Avenue are without water; it’s unclear when their faucets will be running again, and if water will be safe to drink at that time.

Some drivers’ back tires started sinking into the mess, but people were able to move the vehicles without causing any damage.

