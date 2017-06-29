Armed masked group robs man at home; 4 arrested

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) –- Four people are in police custody after several masked people showed up at a man’s Battle Creek home and robbed him at gunpoint.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Parkway Avenue, according to Battle Creek police.

Officers say the victim was at his home with several other people when at least one person left upset. Several minutes later, a group wearing masks showed up, held a gun to the victim’s face and robbed him of “a large amount of money,” police said.

The suspects got away in a silver van, but officers say they spotted the vehicle about an hour later. Police say they arrested four people and recovered the money. They’re still searching for the weapon.

