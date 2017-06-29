Comfortable Fourth of July forecast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After several rounds of showers and storms this past week, comfortable weather is set to move in starting this weekend and lasting through the Fourth of July.

Highs are expected to clock in near 80 degrees each day. Most of the holiday will be dry, but a shower or storm isn’t impossible.

Lake Michigan should behave, too. Waves are expected to stay around one or two inches each day with winds generally out of the west at 5-10 mph.

If storms occur, they should be fairly brief. Right now, the only days with storm chances are Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. Here is what our higher resolution forecast model is suggesting for storm possibilities Saturday:

June also started with easy to take temperatures. The average high for the start of July is 83 degrees.

