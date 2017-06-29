Everything you need for your yard this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) We’re soon heading into the month of July, so if you’re still looking to wrap up some yard work, we’ve got you covered! One of the biggest things we need to think about when it comes to our outdoor space — is mulch, it can be a big effort, but Harder and Warner wants to make it easy for you. We stopped by the garden center to see how they’re doing that! Harder and Warner carries bulk items like mulch, stone and pavers for all your landscape needs.

It’s as easy as going online to place an order and no need to get a truck to haul all that mulch to your house, they’ll deliver it for you. Harder & Warner is always packed with beautiful flowers and plants as mature trees, flowering bushes, the skies the limit! Their property is very large and easy to get to.it’s located at 6464 Broadmoor in Caledonia. They’re open 7 days a week.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

