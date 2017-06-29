Ex-Griffins coach leads SKorea’s hockey team





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When PyeongChang, South Korea hosts the Winter Olympics in about seven months, former Grand Rapids Griffins assistant coach Jim Paek will be leading the home team on the ice.

Paek left the Griffins four years ago to head up the South Korean hockey program. The team wasn’t very good when he took over, but have since made great strides.

“I’m very honored, very proud to represent Korea,” Paek told 24 Hour News 8 on Thursday while back in Grand Rapids for a few days. “I was born there and to be a part of that, representing your country, you’re very proud, you’re very honored. I’m so honored to be able to contribute and hopefully put hockey on the map in the world.”

The 2018 Olympics run Feb. 9 to Feb. 25.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

