Ex-nurse faces 3rd, 4th murder charges in children’s deaths

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Genene Jones
This undated file photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Genene Jones. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A former nurse who prosecutors believe could be responsible in the deaths of up to 60 Texas children has been indicted on two new murder charges.

Genene Jones
– In this Feb. 16, 1984, file photo, nurse Genene Jones, in custody of Kerr County Deputy Clay Barton, left, and Williamson County Deputy Loretta Pickett, right, arrives at Williamson County Courthouse in Georgetown, Texas, where she was sentenced to 99 years in prison by the same jury that found her guilty of killing a 15-month-old baby girl by a lethal injection. (AP Photo/Ted Powers, File)

The Bexar County district attorney’s office said in a statement that 66-year-old Genene Jones was indicted Thursday in the death of an 8-month-old in 1981 and a 4-month-old a year later. She now faces four new murder charges.

Jones is serving a lengthy prison sentence for the 1982 killing of another toddler. She is scheduled for release in March under a mandatory release law in place when she was convicted.

Authorities have linked her to the deaths of many more children during or shortly after her shifts.

Prosecutors say the latest indictments were prompted by new evidence and the re-examining of decades-old evidence.