Family: Missing Kzoo Co. man found dead a homicide

WAKESHMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of a missing Kalamazoo County man whose body was found Monday say the sheriff’s department is treating the case as a homicide investigation.

A farm worker found Ronald French’s body in a line of trees between two fields near E. V Avenue and S. 45th Street in Wakeshma Township. The worker said the body appeared to have been there a while.

French, 71, was last seen June 4 at his home along S. 34th Street near E. U Avenue in Brady Township, near Vicksburg.

French’s family says Joshua Wessel, 28, was pulled over driving French’s truck a day after his body was found. Wessel was formally charged with unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle on Wednesday.

The family said authorities told them the Tuesday police chase involving 27-year-old Marvin Tabor was also connected to French’s case.

Authorities say Tabor stole an SUV in Kalamazoo and led officers on a chase that ended near Galesburg, when he ditched the vehicle. He then ran on foot into a wooded, swampy area near I-94 in Comstock Township. After a large police search, Tabor was allegedly taken into custody.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Tabor was sentenced to prison in July 2011 on multiple counts, including stealing a vehicle. He was released in November 2015.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

