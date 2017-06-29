Firefighters responding to fire near Ford Airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are responding to a structure fire near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The fire broke out shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday at 52nd Street SE near Patterson Avenue SE in Cascade Township, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities told 24 Hour News 8 it started out as a vehicle fire and spread to an unoccupied building. There are no reports of injuries.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. This is a breaking news story. Check back with woodtv.com for the latest information.

