Homecoming Thursday for W. MI ‘Great Race’ team

BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A team of West Michigan high school students competing in the cross-country Great Race will be back in Michigan Thursday.

The Gilmore Garage Works High School’s 1935 Packard will roll into Michigan Thursday after stopping in Auburn, Indiana Wednesday night.

The Great Race started Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida and the crew has been on the move since, without the help of GPS, cellphones or maps.

The Gilmore Garage Works High School team has stopped in Tifton, Georgia; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Bowling Green, Kentucky; Franklin, Indiana and Auburn, Indiana. Thursday, they will arrive at their home base: the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, near Battle Creek.

People are encouraged to meet the Gilmore Garage Works High School team and the other 148 groups competing in this year’s Great Race during their noon stop. Admission to the entire Gilmore Car Museum is free Thursday.

The Great Race ends in Traverse City on July 2.

The Great Race

Gilmore Car Museum

