Judge denies lower bond for man accused of stabbing wife

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood Public Schools teacher accused of stabbing his wife at their Wyoming home remained in jail Thursday on $1 million bond.

James Chelekis appeared in 62A District Court Thursday, where he was formally charged with assault with intent to murder in the alleged June 27 assault that sent his 30-year-old wife to the hospital.

Officers were called to the couple’s home on Oakvale Drive SW. Chelekis’ wife underwent surgery after the alleged attack. Her condition was stable Thursday.

Chelekis was also charged with carrying a weapon with unlawful intent – a felony that carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.

During Thursday’s arraignment, Chelekis’ attorney asked the judge to lower Chelekis’ bond, saying it was his client’s first criminal offense. He also said Chelekis is a father and has family in town he can stay with.

However, the judge denied the attorney’s request, saying Chelekis was a “flight risk” because he was charged with assault with intent to murder, which is a felony that carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

Chelekis is expected back in court on July 12 for a probable cause hearing.

Chelekis is listed as a teacher at Crestwood Middle School on Kentwood Public Schools’ website.

