Making our roads safe for everyone

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Whether you’re in a car, or on a bicycle, we’re all trying to safely navigate our roads.That’s the reason for the “Driving Change” bicycle safety campaign, by the city of Grand Rapids. This year, the city is making a special effort to reach new drivers, during driver’s training, to help educate them about the rules of the road. We wanted to learn more about how they’re doing that.

The Greater Grand Rapids area is the first area in the state to include bicycle road-sharing safety as part of its curriculum for new drivers. There’s 10,000 to 15,000 new drivers in the area each year, so teaching young people early and giving their parents refresher courses, can help keep roads safer.

