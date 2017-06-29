Maranda in Muskegon for Park Party fun Thursday

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a summer Thursday, which means the return of Maranda’s Park Party.

The second shindig of the season will take place at Smith Ryerson Park in Muskegon. Everyone is welcome.

Free lunches for people age 18 and younger will be available on a first come, first served basis starting at 11:30 a.m.

>>LEARN MORE: Maranda Park Party

The Park Party fun runs from noon until 2 p.m.

Maranda kicked off Park Party season in Wyoming last week with record-breaking attendance at Lamar Park. More than 8,000 people showed up for the picnic-style lunch and free festivities.

Including today’s event, five more Maranda Park Parties are scheduled for this summer, including:

June 29 — Smith-Ryerson Park, Muskegon

July 6 — Bronson Park, Kalamazoo

July 13 — East Kentwood High School, Kentwood

July 20 — Kollen Park, Holland

July 27 — Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek

