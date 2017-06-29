PD: Craigslist buyer robbed by supposed seller

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood police are looking for the man who lured a victim into a robbery under the guise of a Craigslist deal.

Police say they were called to a parking lot at 751 48th St. in Kentwood in response to an armed robbery around 12:10 p.m. Thursday.

The victim had arranged through Craigslist to meet a stranger to buy something, but the man robbed the victim at gunpoint, police say. The thief ran off with the victim’s cash and personal belongings.

The Kentwood Police Department is investigating and asked that those with information call investigators at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

