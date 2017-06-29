Power outage in Muskegon area caused by squirrel

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Approximately 2,300 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Muskegon County after a squirrel got into a substation.

The outage, which was reported around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, is located east of US-31 and both north and south of Apple Avenue in Muskegon and Muskegon Township, a Consumers Energy outage map shows. About 2,275 customers are affected.

>>Inside woodtv.com: West Michigan power outage map

The estimated restoration time is 3 p.m. A smaller outage of about 165 customers to the east of the large outage has a restoration time of 5 p.m. and is unrelated.

An outage happened at the same substation on Wednesday due to equipment failure. However, it didn’t take the entire substation off the grid and did not affect as many customers.

Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

