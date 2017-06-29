Prison for 1 of 2 accused serial rapists

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — One of two men accused of raping more than two dozen women is headed to a state prison.

On Wednesday, Joshua Humphrey was sentenced to between 28 and 51 years behind bars for each of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He received credit for 350 days served.

Authorities say he and another man, Larry Stiff, drugged and sexually assaulted as many as 25 women who they met online, in bars and at high school events.

They were charged last year in connection to two of the assaults, one of which happened in March of 2016 and another from 2013.

Humphrey was found guilty on the two counts earlier this month.

