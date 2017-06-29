Stolen puppy found online, reunited with family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids family was reunited with their stolen puppy after the dog was spotted for sale online by a pet detective agency.

A little more than a week ago, a brazen thief stole Nyla in broad daylight as the dog played with the family’s five kids in their front yard near Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The owners say a woman jumped out of a car, grabbed the puppy and took off.

Nyla, a 12-week-old Peekapoo puppy, is an emotional support dog for one of the kids.

The theft led to a frantic search by her family and by a Michigan-based pet detective agency known as Lost Paws. The pet detectives discovered Nyla was for sale through a Grand Rapids garage sale website and bought her for $100.

On Wednesday, Nyla was returned to her family.

“It’s not only how happy were they, it’s how happy was the dog,” said Lyndsey Sturgeon from Lost Paws. “As soon as we got her back, the first thing we did was we Facetimed with her mom and that dog went crazy. And then once I got her back to her dad, she was like leaping into his arms, trying to get to his face, and then when the kids saw her, it was all over.”

Lost Paws says it gave the family the information about the woman who sold the dog, but will leave it up to the family whether to press charges.

