The Rapid asking public to renew millage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Voters in metro Grand Rapids will decide in November whether to continue the millage that funds The Rapid bus service.

The renewal would keep the current tax of 1.47 mills in place for 12 years. The owner of a home with a taxable value of $50,000 to continue paying about $73.50 each year.

The Rapid’s board voted Wednesday to ask the public to renew the millage. Voters in Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids, Grandville, Kentwood, Walker and Wyoming will cast their ballots on the issue on Nov. 7.

—–

Online:

The Rapid

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

