Visit the very tip of the mitten

EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) Northern Michigan is not only a great getaway destination, it’s also steeped in history. One place off the beaten path is McGulpin Point Lighthouse and Historic Site.

McGulpin Point is the northernmost tip of the Lower Peninsula. Its history goes back 9,000 years to the Native Americans who strategically picked the spot for their home. During the French-Indian war, soldiers started coming there. Then when the English won the war, John McGulpin retired and farmed the land, which was named after him.

The lighthouse at McGulpin Point is almost 150 years old. It is open to the public, where you can tour the lighthouse keeper’s office and home, then climb to the top of the tower for amazing views of the Mackinac Bridge.

To learn more about what Emmet County has to offer, you can check out their website – emmetcounty.org.

