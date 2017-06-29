Woman charged in deadly Montcalm Co. buggy crash

Related Coverage 1 of 2 brothers dies after Montcalm Co. buggy crash

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A 24-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash involving a buggy in March that killed a 10-year-old boy.

Tiffany Christiansen, of Hubbardston, was charged with committing a moving violation causing death for the crash on March 15 in Montcalm County. The charge is a misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of one year in jail, according to a Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office news release.

She is currently out of jail on bond, the release said.

The crash happened on Wednesday, March 15 just before 8 a.m. in rural Bloomer Township, east of Greenville.

Deputies said a 2011 GMC Terrain, driven by Christiansen, was heading eastbound on Fenwick Road when she hit from behind the eastbound buggy with two boys inside.

The brothers, 13-year-old Landon Newswanger and 10-year-old Leighton Newswanger, were airlifted to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital for treatment. Leighton later died from his injuries.

The family told 24 Hour News 8 the children were on their way to school at the time of the crash.

Christiansen was not injured during the crash. The horse was seriously injured and euthanized at the scene.

In March, deputies said speed didn’t appear to be a factor, however, the morning sun may have played a role.

