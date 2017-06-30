New details expected in possible road rage-related death

Related Coverage 1 dead in possible road rage-related shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County prosecutor is expected to say Friday whether he will issue any charges in connection to the deadly shooting that stemmed from a suspected case of road rage.

Authorities say there was some sort of problem involving two cars along M-37 near Sparta on May 22. After several miles, the vehicles pulled over and a fight ensued. It ended when one of the drivers, Robert Chipman Jr. of Newaygo, shot two brothers who had been in the other vehicle. One of them, Don Dudley, was killed. The other, Benjamin Dudley, was seriously injured but survived.

Chipman admitted to pulling the trigger. He claimed self-defense and was released after being questioned by police.

Prosecutor Chris Becker said his office will release an update at 9:45 a.m., along with copies of 911 calls related to the case.

We’ll bring you the latest as it becomes available on woodtv.com and on 24 Hour News 8 at noon.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

