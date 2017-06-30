Grand River Hotel: best happy hour deals in town

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s summer, and I know we’re seeking out every opportunity possible to be outside, have fun, and enjoy some great food & entertainment; therefore, we’re always on the lookout for fun places to go.

One popular patio spot in Grand Rapids is at the Grand River Hotel, it’s a fun place for locals to hang out, or you can even plan a staycation there in the newly remodeled hotel.

And, they’re rolling out some fun things for summer – a new “Rapid Lunch” menu and a Happy Hour that could be the best in town.

Check it out in the video above!

Chef Jameson’s food is great, and their new Happy Hour is Monday through Friday, 3 to 6pm. Half off beer and wine, 5-dollar small plates… it’s really a fantastic deal.

The Grand River Hotel also offers live entertainment on their patio each week.

Sometimes we want to get away from home, but work and schedules can make it difficult… this is fun way to have a vacation close to home.

Guests of the Grand River Hotel can take advantage of their free shuttle to and from downtown Grand Rapids! The hotel is located just several miles north, of the heart of the city on Ann Street, Northwest.

The Grand River Hotel

270 Ann Street, Grand Rapids

(616) 363-9001

