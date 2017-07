GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Friday, Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Marcus Bingham, Jr. announced via Twitter that he plans to play at Michigan State.

He becomes the Spartans’ fourth player and second commitment this month to join the deep in-state 2018 recruiting class Tom Izzo continues to assemble.

The 6-foot-10 Bingham picked MSU over Purdue, Ohio State, Butler, Missouri and others.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit