KCAS Pets of the Week: Chiquita and Bubbles





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — From a ball of energy to a laid-back pup, this week’s pets of the week cover both grounds.

First up is Chiquita. She’s a 3-year-old Labrador retriever mix who is a ball of energy looking for an active family to call her own.

Like most labs, she loves water and tennis balls. Volunteers say she is an excellent running partner.

Shelter workers say Chiquita is great with other dogs and families, but she’d fair best in a home with children older than 8 years because she is so energetic.

Next is Bubbles. She’s a sweet Chihuahua who came to the Kent County Animal Shelter as a stray.

Shelter workers estimate Bubbles is about 10 years old, but could get as old as 18 years old.

She’s good on the leash and is great to take anywhere, according to the shelter.

Both dogs will be neutered/spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and licensed upon adoption.

If you’re interested in adopting Chiquita, Bubbles or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

