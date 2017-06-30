Man kidnapped from GR area escapes; 2 arrested, 2 at large

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A man who was reportedly kidnapped from the Grand Rapids area on Thursday has escaped and police are still seeking two suspects in the case, according to Grand Rapids police.

The man, whose name and age weren’t released, was able to escape his kidnappers after he was taken to Ithica, Mich., which is located south of Alma in Mid-Michigan, police said. It’s unclear at this time when he escaped or why he was taken there.

The alleged victim was able to give police a description of the suspects’ car and Grand Rapids police spotted it on Friday morning. Two suspects were taken into custody around 10 a.m. in the area of Grandville Ave. and Graham St. on Grand Rapids’ southwest side, police told 24 Hour News 8.

Two more suspects are still on the run.

24 Hour News 8 is working to get more information.

