2 teens critically injured in Walker minivan-moped crash

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say two teenagers from Walker were critically injured when a minivan hit their mopeds.

Officers with the Walker Police Department say they were called to the crash at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Richmond Street NW at 9:09 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the initial investigation showed the 15-year-old riders were stopped for a stop sign on Richmond Street at Wilson Avenue when they were hit by a minivan traveling northbound on Wilson Avenue.

Investigators say both 15-year-old riders were wearing helmets, but still suffered critical injuries. They were taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Police say the minivan driver, a 17-year-old from Coopersville, was not injured.

Officers say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

