Police: 2 people stabbed in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are investigating a double stabbing on the city’s southeast side.

Police were called to the scene around 6:20 a.m. Friday. Battle Creek Police Chief James Blocker says officers found the injured people in separate adjacent homes in the 100 block of East Kingman Avenue.

Blocker said one person had non-life-threatening injuries. The condition of the other person is unclear.

Also unclear is what led up to the stabbing, and whether police are looking for suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back on woodtv.com for updates.

