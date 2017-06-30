Teacher charged in stabbing accused of sex misconduct with student

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood Public Schools teacher accused of stabbing his wife at their Wyoming home is now charged with sexual misconduct involving a student, according to the district.

Superintendent Michael Zoerhoff said Crestwood Middle School teacher James Chelekis is on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those involved. In deeply distressing situations such as this, Kentwood Public Schools is committed to providing support and care for those affected by this case. Our first priority remains the well-being of our students and their families.”

Chelekis is accused of stabbing his wife Tuesday during a dispute. She was taken to the hospital, where she underwent surgery. Her condition was stable as of Thursday.

“This type of event is difficult to comprehend; but we are unwavering in our commitment to excellence in learning and safety in our schools,” stated Zoerhoff in the Friday morning news release. “Staff members who violate the trust of our community or who engage in behaviors outside of the values and policies of our district will be held accountable for their actions.”

Chelekis was formally charged Thursday with assault with intent to murder and carrying a weapon with unlawful attempt in connection to the alleged attack. A judge kept his bond at $1 million, saying he was a “flight risk” because he was charged with a felony that carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

Kentwood Public Schools said Wyoming Department of Public Safety is handling the sexual misconduct investigation and district will not be making further statements at this time.

Chelekis is expected back in court on July 12 for a probable cause hearing in connection to the June 27 incident.

