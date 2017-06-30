Tunnel of Trees ranked one of the most scenic roads in Michigan

EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) – A trip up north just wouldn’t be complete without a drive through the Tunnel of Trees. Also known as M-119, this 20 mile stretch of scenic road connects Harbor Springs to the south with Cross Village to the north. It’s been ranked as one of the most scenic roads in Michigan. Visitors get a chance to see spectacular views of Lake Michigan and take in the hardwoods and evergreens that guides the road.

Make sure to allow for time to stop at the communities and attractions along the Tunnel of Trees, including the nature preserves owned by the Little Traverse Conservancy. The Good Hart General Store is also a favorite stop. It’s a family owned store where you can find anything from wines, souvenirs and one thing the store is famous for, their pot pies. They estimate they sell about 10,000 chicken and beef pot pies a year.

One stop you won’t want to miss is the Leg’s Inn in Cross Village. Called “the light at the end of the Tunnel”, it’s an historic inn that overlooks Lake Michigan. It’s the perfect place to catch a sunset and visit the garden. If you’re hungry along the road, Leg’s Inn specializes in Polish fare.

There’s a lot to explore in Emmet County. A good place to get started is emmetcounty.org. You can read up on what’s there and contact them for maps, travel information, or anything else you need.

